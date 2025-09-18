75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two right lanes of I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive blocked due to crash

1 hour 23 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, September 18 2025 Sep 18, 2025 September 18, 2025 8:57 PM September 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 East are blocked near the Dalrymple Drive exit due to a crash.

Trending News

DOTD says congestion has now reached the Mississippi River Bridge. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days