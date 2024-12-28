59°
Two reports of possible tornado touch downs in Denham Springs, several trees down on roads
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies say they have received two reports of possible tornadoes touching down in north Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the National Weather Service has been notified. Additionally, several trees are down on North Corbin Road and Weiss Road, Buck Carroll Road, and Vincent Road west of South Range Avenue.
There is also reported barn damage on Cane Market Road.
