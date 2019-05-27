83°
Latest Weather Blog
Two reported in critical condition after being hit by passing vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.
According to police, an 18-wheeler and a car crashed into each other on I-10 East. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near I-110.
Due to the crash, the 18-wheeler was pushed into the wall.
As the occupants of the car were checking on the 18-wheeler driver, the occupants were hit by a passing vehicle. Authorities say the two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No further details were provided.