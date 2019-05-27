Two reported in critical condition after being hit by passing vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to police, an 18-wheeler and a car crashed into each other on I-10 East. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near I-110.

Due to the crash, the 18-wheeler was pushed into the wall.

As the occupants of the car were checking on the 18-wheeler driver, the occupants were hit by a passing vehicle. Authorities say the two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were provided.