Two police officers wounded in Las Vegas during demonstrations

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, demonstrations continued throughout the United States. While some were peaceful gatherings, others escalated into violence and in three separate incidents, police officers were shot during the protests.

Police in Missouri say four of their officers were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and in Nevada, two police officers were also hit by gunfire during protests.

According to ABC News, one officer was shot near the 300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and the other officer was shot in a separate incident about two miles away in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The condition of the two officers is currently unknown. Police have said the scene is active and have asked the public to avoid the areas.

The demonstrations, which are taking place in an effort to end police brutality and racial injustice, were triggered by the killing of an unarmed black man named George Floyd.

Last week, Floyd lost his life at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Four officers were present while Floyd was being killed. Video from the incident shows that one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, appeared to suffocate Floyd while the other three restrained Floud.

Chauvin, who was seen with his knee on Floyd's neck, ignored Floyd's repeated pleas for release, as he tried to explain that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin is the only one of the four officers who has been charged.

He was arrested for third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter and was initially expected in court Monday, but his appearance has been rescheduled for June 8, the day before Floyd's funeral.

Since Floyd's death, his family as well as many mayors and governors have spoken out in support of the demonstrations, but have condemned the protesters who resort to acts of violence.

On Monday, Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, spoke to those gathered in support of his brother, with a simple message for those committing violence.

"He would not want y'all to be doing this," he said.