Two police chiefs taken into custody at Baton Rouge conference; feds conducting 'activities' statewide

BATON ROUGE — At least two police chiefs were taken into custody at a police chief conference in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, sources told WBRZ.

Sources told the WBRZ's Investigative Unit's Bess Casserleigh that Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle was one of the two taken into custody at the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. Oakdale Ward 5 Marshal Mike "Freck" Slaney and Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon were also detained, law enforcement sources said.

Alexandria media outlets reported Tuesday that there was a large law enforcement presence outside of a home linked to Dixon.

These reports come as the FBI, the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations conducted "an ongoing investigation in parts of Louisiana." Louisiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, an FBI spokesperson said that the bureau "conducted court authorized law enforcement activity" in the capital city and Oakdale, a city in Allen Parish.

The exact nature of the "activity" was not detailed.

"We cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office told WBRZ there will be a news conference Wednesday about the investigation in Lafayette at 10 a.m.