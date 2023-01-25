49°
Latest Weather Blog
Two Pointe Coupee Parish schools to remain closed Thursday due to loss of electricity
UPDATE: Classes at STEM and UPCE will be canceled for Thursday, Jan. 25, due to loss of electricity.
Classes at Livonia, Rosenwald, Rougon and Valverda will resume.
This is a breaking update. Read original story below.
---------------------
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Public schools are closed on Wednesday, January 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe storms affected the area Tuesday night.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that the public schools would be closed.
Trending News
Iberville Parish also shut down schools Wednesday after several schools lost power due to the storms.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Raw video: Piles of debris left behind after strong winds in Pointe...
-
City of Plaquemine affected by major outage; crews working 'around the clock'...
-
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else...
-
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored...