Two Pointe Coupee Parish schools to remain closed Thursday due to loss of electricity

UPDATE: Classes at STEM and UPCE will be canceled for Thursday, Jan. 25, due to loss of electricity.

Classes at Livonia, Rosenwald, Rougon and Valverda will resume.

This is a breaking update. Read original story below.

---------------------

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Public schools are closed on Wednesday, January 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe storms affected the area Tuesday night.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that the public schools would be closed.

Iberville Parish also shut down schools Wednesday after several schools lost power due to the storms.