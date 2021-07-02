Two pilots survive plane crash off Hawaiian coast

OAHU, Hawaii - Two pilots aboard a plane with a failing engine survived a crash off the coast of Hawaii, Friday.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, one of the 737 Cargo jet's engines failed and the aircraft crashed several miles off the coast of Oahu, ABC News reports.

The plane was headed from Honolulu to Maui when they lost the pilots reported losing their second engine around 1:46 a.m. local time and notified the Federal Aviation Administration that they were going down.

One pilot was treated at a trauma center and the second was put on a rescue boat that was headed to a fire station, officials said.

Additional information related to the cause of the crash has not been released.