Two pilots accused of secretly livestreaming footage from airplane bathroom

Tuesday, October 29 2019
Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: BBC

ARIZONA - A flight attendant is suing two pilots, accusing them of using a hidden camera to livestream a plane's bathroom.

According to the BBC, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Renee Steinaker says she caught the pilots during a 2017 flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix. 

She says Captain Terry Graham asked her to sit in the cockpit with co-pilot, Ryan Russell, while he used the restroom. It was then, Steinaker claims she caught sight of an iPad showing live video from the restroom.

Steinaker alleges Russell told her to keep quiet about the camera, saying it was a "top-secret security measure."

She goes on to claim that when she spoke with a supervisor, she was similarly ordered not to tell anyone about the camera. 

The pilots and Southwest Airlines have denied Steinaker's allegations, saying there was never a camera in the bathroom. Instead, the airline calls the entire incident, "an inappropriate attempt at humor." 

According to the suit, the two pilots in question were not sanctioned by Southwest Airlines and continue to fly commercial flights. 

Steinaker's lawsuit was initially filed in Maricopa County, Arizona but has been moved to U.S. District Court in Arizona. A trial date has not been set.  

