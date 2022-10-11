71°
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers said both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the shooting happened on 73rd Avenue, more than eight miles away from where the two were found.
This is a developing story.
