Two people taken to hospital after overnight shooting at Gonzales Walmart
GONZALES - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday night.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Airline Highway in Gonzales at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The GPD reported there were two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital and released.
There was no further information on what led to the shooting.
