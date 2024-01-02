Two people taken to hospital after overnight shooting at Gonzales Walmart

GONZALES - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday night.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Airline Highway in Gonzales at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The GPD reported there were two people with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital and released.

There was no further information on what led to the shooting.