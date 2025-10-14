76°
Two people taken to hospital after crash on I-12 near O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Monday night crash on I-12 westbound near O'Neal Lane. 

Officials said the two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after the crash, which involved three cars and struck a sign on the side of the road. 

First responders arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m., blocking traffic. 

