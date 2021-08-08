Two people shot while driving near a hospital in Lafayette

91°
Source: KLFY
By: Logan Cullop

LAFAYETTE - A man and a woman were driving near a hospital when they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

KLFY reported Lafayette Police Department said around 4 a.m. Sunday, a man opened fire on the couple's vehicle near the corner of S College Road and Pinkhood Road.

Police told KLFY the man was seriously wounded but still drove himself a block to a local hospital. The female was also shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

