Two people shot to death at Texas sports facility

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after someone started shooting at a soccer tournament in south Texas.

KTRK reported sometime before 10:30 a.m. July 25, a man confronted a woman inside of the Harris County sports facility and then opened fire.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the gunman then shot a male and fled the scene.

The woman, who was pregnant, died at the scene. KTRK said she had two children at the soccer tournament with her, but they were not harmed.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies said around two hours later, the gunman's family reported a text message he sent, saying he was going to kill himself.

KTRK said the gunman's body was found nearly 10 miles away. Deputies said the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found a pistol nearby.