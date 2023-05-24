73°
Two people shot on Oleander Street

Wednesday, May 24 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot along Oleander Street on Wednesday night. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Oleander and South 18th streets. 

No information about the victims condition have been released.  

