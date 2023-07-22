Two people shot, critically injured at College Drive apts.; officer involved, but unhurt

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and critically injured at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive Friday night in an incident involving at least one Baton Rouge police officer.

Events unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. and appeared to start with a fight. Witnesses told WBRZ they were centered at the gym at the apartment complex.

College Drive was closed off and traffic into and out of the apartments was restricted for much of the night. Two ambulances left the scene just after 10 p.m. and arrived a short time later at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Initial reports indicated critical injuries to two people, but officials said no officers were hurt.

Fairway View Apartments is located on College Drive, just north of I-10. It is the same complex where three people, including a toddler, were shot to death on Memorial Day 2021.

This is a developing story.