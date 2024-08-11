83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in critical condition after double shooting outside Baton Rouge grocery store

58 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, August 11 2024 Aug 11, 2024 August 11, 2024 9:55 PM August 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot outside of a Baton Rouge grocery store Sunday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue. 

Police said a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a woman was taken with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days