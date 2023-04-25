69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people shot and killed near apartment complex along South Sherwood Forest

3 hours 5 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 6:19 PM April 25, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot and killed along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Tuesday. 

According to authorities, the coroner was called to the Canterbury House Apartments around 6 p.m. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days