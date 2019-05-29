Man, child critically injured after Kentucky Street house fire

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, sustained serious injuries Wednesday night in a house fire on Kentucky Street.

The fire was reported sometime after 9 o'clock Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street, a few blocks away from the I-10/I-110 split. The blaze was under control around 9:30 p.m.

A bystander reportedly told fire crews that someone was trapped inside. Officials tell WBRZ a man and child were both found inside the front of the home, and were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes the blaze started in the back of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.