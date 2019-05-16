80°
Two people possibly missing in Lake Pontchartrain, search underway

Wednesday, May 15 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people who may be missing in Lake Pontchartrain.

On Wednesday, officials received a report from a towing vessel regarding an overturned 10-foot camouflage flat boat about one mile east of the Causeway Bridge. Sources say the same camo boat was seen Tuesday with two people on board. 

Anyone with information on the flat boat, or the people who may have been operating it, should contact the command center at (504) 365-2200. 

