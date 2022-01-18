Two people made it out of home that caught on fire Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two people were home when a house on July Street caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house caught on fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. and smoke was billowing from the attic when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the home, and no neighboring houses were affected.