54°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people made it out of home that caught on fire Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were home when a house on July Street caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house caught on fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. and smoke was billowing from the attic when firefighters arrived.
Trending News
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the home, and no neighboring houses were affected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana officials launch new task force to tackle state's litter problem
-
Attorney: Hard drives missing from home of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins years...
-
Person shot in neighborhood off Government Street
-
New subdivision to be voted on third time Tuesday
-
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers