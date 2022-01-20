59°
Two people made it out of home that caught fire Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were home when a house on July Street caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house caught on fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. and smoke was billowing from the attic when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the home, and no neighboring houses were affected.
Fire officials said they are unsure how the fire started.
