59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people made it out of home that caught fire Tuesday afternoon

1 day 9 hours 9 minutes ago Tuesday, January 18 2022 Jan 18, 2022 January 18, 2022 7:14 PM January 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were home when a house on July Street caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house caught on fire shortly before 2:45 p.m. and smoke was billowing from the attic when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the home, and no neighboring houses were affected.

Trending News

Fire officials said they are unsure how the fire started. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days