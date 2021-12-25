Three people injured in separate shootings on Christmas Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Gunfire injured three people and killed a fourth in three separate incidents on Christmas Day.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating each shooting, the most recent Christmas night on Dalton Street.

At the Dalton Street crime scene, police said two people were shot in the 4000 block, east of the Dalton/ N Acadian intersection. The victims are expected to survive.

Before lunchtime, a shooting victim showed up at a hospital for treatment. The Advocate reported the person was shot at the OYO Hotel off Airline and I-12.

The first shooting of the day left a person dead at an apartment complex off Sherwood.

The Christmas Day shootings come amid a record-setting year of homicides in East Baton Rouge.