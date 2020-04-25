Two people injured following Perimeter Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two people injured Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrived on scene in the 7100 block of Perimeter Drive near Glen Oaks Senior High School.

According to emergency crews, two people have been transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story.