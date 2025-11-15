75°
Two men injured after shooting off O'Neal Lane
ST. GEORGE - Two men were injured in a shooting off O'Neal Lane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The shooting happened on King Bradford Drive; officials responded around 3:10 p.m.
The victims are in stable condition, according to emergency officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating.
