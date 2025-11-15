75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two men injured after shooting off O'Neal Lane

1 hour 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, November 15 2025 Nov 15, 2025 November 15, 2025 3:53 PM November 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Two men were injured in a shooting off O'Neal Lane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened on King Bradford Drive; officials responded around 3:10 p.m.

Trending News

The victims are in stable condition, according to emergency officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days