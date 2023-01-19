Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

67°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack.  

The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself. 

The pair was taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

