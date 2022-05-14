Two people indicted on murder charges after lying about child's death

MONROE, La. - A man and woman have been indicted on second degree murder charges after authorities say they lied about a child's death.



Ouachita Parish grand jurors indicted Russell Flowers and Clarissa Kristen Hector on Thursday.



Police say that Brooklyn Scout Brister died of heat exposure July 3 after. An autopsy found Brister had belt marks on her legs. Investigators say Flowers beat Brister and then ordered her into the tub with hot water, believing the heat would reduce bruising. Hector says Flowers held her at gunpoint while Brister was in the bathtub, and then forced her to say Brister drowned in the Ouachita River after she died.



Flowers was arrested in July denied bail.



Hector was arrested Thursday and remains jailed Saturday. No bail has been set.