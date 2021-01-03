50°
Two people in critical condition after trailer explosion in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - State Fire Marshal deputies are responding to trailer that exploded on Sunday.
Officials responded to the 10000 block of Tunica Trace around 8:45 a.m. in regards to a low-level explosion inside of an RV.
A man and woman were injured and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
State Fire Marshal and the West Feliciana Fire Department are on scene.
An investigation has started and officials are focusing on the gas line components of the travel trailer.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
