Two people hurt in shooting on Riley Street

2 hours 45 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, December 23 2023 Dec 23, 2023 December 23, 2023 9:49 PM December 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Riley Street just off Plank Road on Saturday night. 

Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was stable. 

No more information about the shooting was released. 

