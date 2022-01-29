Two people hurt in shooting along Madison Avenue Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off of Fairfields Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the shooting near the corner of Madison Avenue and Harelson Street around 1:50 p.m.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No more information was immediately available.