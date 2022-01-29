44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people hurt in shooting along Madison Avenue Saturday afternoon

3 hours 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 2:59 PM January 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off of Fairfields Avenue Saturday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the shooting near the corner of Madison Avenue and Harelson Street around 1:50 p.m.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days