88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition

1 hour 49 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 09 2022 Aug 9, 2022 August 09, 2022 3:28 PM August 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting. 

Officers said one person hit by bullets was taken to a hospital from the scene. They are being treated for serous injuries. Officers said another was taken by a personal vehicle to an emergency room and was released after treatment. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the shooting should call (225) 647-9583. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days