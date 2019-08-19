83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people hurt following accident near local elementary school

3 hours 2 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 3:38 PM August 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt after an accident Monday afternoon on Winbourne Avenue.

The wreck was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Winbourne Avenue and East Brookstown Drive, next to Howell Park Elementary School.

Sources tell WBRZ two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening.

It's unclear what exactly caused the accident. Baton Rouge police responded to the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days