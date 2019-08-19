Two people hurt following accident near local elementary school

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt after an accident Monday afternoon on Winbourne Avenue.

The wreck was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Winbourne Avenue and East Brookstown Drive, next to Howell Park Elementary School.

Sources tell WBRZ two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening.

It's unclear what exactly caused the accident. Baton Rouge police responded to the scene.