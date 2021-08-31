84°
Two people hurt after shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on Marquee Ann Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said one female and one male victim were taken to a hospital.
No more details were immediately available. Check back for further updates.
