Two people hit in shooting in Baker; one in serious condition

BAKER - Baker Police are investigating a shooting off Weston Ave. that left two people shot and one in serious condition.

Details are limited as of now but Baker PD confirms that the victims were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

This is a developing story.

