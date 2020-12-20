60°
Two people hit in shooting in Baker; one in serious condition
BAKER - Baker Police are investigating a shooting off Weston Ave. that left two people shot and one in serious condition.
Details are limited as of now but Baker PD confirms that the victims were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.
This is a developing story.
