Two people found shot to death near downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead after an apparent double shooting in Baton Rouge Friday.

The victims were first found by a passerby before 1 p.m. on North Boulevard near the intersection of 16th Street. Baton Rouge Police say two people were found with gunshot wounds.

The victims were said to be a man and woman, but no further details were made available.

The coroner's office has been called to the scene.