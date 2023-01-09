64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people found shot to death in neighborhood off O'Neal Lane

1 hour 34 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed in a reported shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. 

They were found dead shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that it appeared both individuals may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday. 

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

