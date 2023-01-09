64°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people found shot to death in neighborhood off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed in a reported shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood.
They were found dead shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that it appeared both individuals may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two found shot to death in BR neighborhood
-
Young Entrepreneurs Academy BR - Sunday Journal
-
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
-
Looking for savory instead of sweet this Carnival season? Boudin king cake...
-
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community...