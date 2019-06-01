Two people, dog rescued after truck goes into Lake Pontchartrain

Photo: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say two people and a dog were rescued from Lake Pontchartrain following a morning crash.

The crash happened on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in New Orleans around 6 a.m., WWL-TV reports. Authorities say the unidentified people and the dog were inside the truck when it fell into the lake. All three were rescued. According to WGNO, the crash happened near mile marker 18.

Part of the causeway was closed following the crash.

Spoke with Carlton Dufrechou with Causeway Bridge, says a truck went over the bridge around 6 this morning. Told 2 people and dog went into water and all are safe. @WWLTV Avoid area find alternate route. — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) May 14, 2019

Details about the crash are limited.