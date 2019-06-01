74°
Two people, dog rescued after truck goes into Lake Pontchartrain

2 weeks 3 days 21 hours ago Tuesday, May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 May 14, 2019 7:29 AM May 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say two people and a dog were rescued from Lake Pontchartrain following a morning crash.

The crash happened on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in New Orleans around 6 a.m., WWL-TV reports. Authorities say the unidentified people and the dog were inside the truck when it fell into the lake. All three were rescued. According to WGNO, the crash happened near mile marker 18. 

Part of the causeway was closed following the crash.

Details about the crash are limited.

