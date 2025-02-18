Two people displaced after hair dryer left on mattress starts fire

BATON ROUGE - Two people are displaced after a hair dryer was left on a mattress Tuesday morning, starting a fire at an apartment complex.

The two occupants of the apartment on Quida Mae Drive were safe outside when firefighters arrived shortly after 4 a.m.. They told the Baton Rouge Fire Department they had turned on a hair dryer and set it down on a mattress, which started a small fire they were able to put out by themselves.

They moved the mattress outside, and while they were letting the apartment air out, they noticed flames coming from the back of the unit and called 911.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross was called to assist the two residents.