Two people died in separate Metarie shootings Saturday afternoon

2 hours 55 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, July 23 2022 Jul 23, 2022 July 23, 2022 10:20 PM July 23, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

METAIRIE - Two people died in separate shootings in Metairie on Saturday and authorities said they have no suspects or motives at this time. 

WWL-TV said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to North Bengal Road, near Airline Highway, around 2:30 p.m. and found a person inside a car who had been shot. The person later died, authorities said 

Less than an hour later, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound on the corner of South Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street—1.2 miles from the previous shooting. The news outlet said the man was taken to a hospital where he died. 

The news outlet said deputies have no suspects or motives. Anyone with information should call (504) 364-5300. 

