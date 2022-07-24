Two people died in separate Metarie shootings Saturday afternoon

METAIRIE - Two people died in separate shootings in Metairie on Saturday and authorities said they have no suspects or motives at this time.

WWL-TV said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to North Bengal Road, near Airline Highway, around 2:30 p.m. and found a person inside a car who had been shot. The person later died, authorities said

Less than an hour later, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound on the corner of South Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street—1.2 miles from the previous shooting. The news outlet said the man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The news outlet said deputies have no suspects or motives. Anyone with information should call (504) 364-5300.