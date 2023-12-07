Two people detained after police chase ends in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A police chase over the Mississippi River ended with the arrest of two people Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police said they assisted authorities from West Baton Rouge when two people in a pickup truck refused to stop for officers in the Port Allen area. The driver drove from West Baton Rouge, over the river on I-10 and exited in the Old South Baton Rouge area where they were apprehended.

Police said officers from BRPD detained one person and authorities from the west side detained the other when both people in the truck attempted to run away.

Specifics about why authorities initially attempted to stop the truck were unavailable Tuesday night. Since Baton Rouge Police did not handle the initial report, officers could not release the suspects' names.

More will likely be released Wednesday.

