Two people dead after crash in Iberia Parish Tuesday afternoon
NEW IBERIA - Deputies are investigating a crash that left two Abbeville residents dead Tuesday afternoon.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Rip Van Winkle Road and LA-675 Tuesday at around 5 p.m. for a crash.
Deputies said the preliminary investigation showed a Nissan Cube failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Ford F-150.
The driver and the passenger in the Nissan, Donald Gremillion and Gerrilynn Gremillion, both 69 and of Abbeville, died on the scene. The occupants of the F-150 were uninjured.
Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis as part of the IPSO's investigation.
