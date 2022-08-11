Family member arrested in 15-year-old's overdose death; teen was given fentanyl disguised as prescription pills

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The family member who gave a 15-year-old fentanyl pills disguised as prescription painkillers is facing charges in the boy's overdose death. The dealer who sold the counterfeit pills was also arrested.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was found at a home in Bush on Tuesday, July 12, suffering from what family members believed was an opiate overdose. Emergency responders were unable to revive the teen.

Detectives later learned the 15-year-old had a history of abusing prescription painkillers, particularly Percocet. In a search of the residence, deputies found pills marked as Percocet which they believed to be counterfeit.

A lab analysis later revealed the pills were actually fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies learned a family member of the teenager, 41-year-old Felisia Grantham, purchased those pills earlier in the day from 20-year-old Alvin Laurant before giving them to the juvenile.

Grantham was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday, July 26. She faces charges of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, cruelty to juveniles, drug violations within 2,000 feet of a school and illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.

Laurent was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday, July 19, on the following charges:

-distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs

-cruelty to juveniles

-drug violations within 2,000 feet of a school

-prohibited acts; false representation

-distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs

-possession of drug paraphernalia

-illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile

Wednesday, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the teen died from a fentanyl overdose. Grantham and Laurent were then rebooked Thursday on additional charges of second-degree murder.