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2 people hospitalized after shooting in Howell Park neighborhood, BRPD says

14 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 8:50 AM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were brought to Baton Rouge General on Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Howell Park neighborhood.

The pair arrived at the hospital around 6:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that the shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Drive and Clinton Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

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