2 people hospitalized after shooting in Howell Park neighborhood, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE - Two people were brought to Baton Rouge General on Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Howell Park neighborhood.

The pair arrived at the hospital around 6:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that the shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Drive and Clinton Avenue around 6:20 p.m.