Two people arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Belle Rose

BELLE ROSE— An Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputy arrested two people for multiple drug charges after observing one of the suspects dump a container of drugs during a traffic stop in Belle Rose.

The deputy stopped Jeremine K. Paul, 34, and Lajoya Tasheria Hearvey, 32, late Friday night on La. 01 for going 20 miles over the speed limit.

Paul was seen emptying a container filled with suspected narcotics once he got out of the passenger's side of the car. The deputy also noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

After investigating, deputies seized marijuana, schedule IV drugs and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

Both Paul and Hearvey are being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and face multiple charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV drugs and obstruction of justice.