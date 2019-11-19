Two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt after they were struck by a vehicle off Plank Road.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Winnebago Street near Plank Road. Authorities said one of the victims was in serious condition. The other was said to be stable.

The driver is believed to have fled the scene after the crash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating.