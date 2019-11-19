61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash off Plank Road

1 hour 1 minute 11 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 November 19, 2019 6:00 PM November 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt after they were struck by a vehicle off Plank Road.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Winnebago Street near Plank Road. Authorities said one of the victims was in serious condition. The other was said to be stable. 

The driver is believed to have fled the scene after the crash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days