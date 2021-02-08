Two pedestrians fatally struck while trying to help another motorist

MARRERO - Two pedestrians were fatally struck Saturday night while trying to help another motorist.

Around 9:40 p.m. Louisiana State Police started an investigation into a fatal crash on US 90B eastbound near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

"The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Ruby Roman of Harvey and an additional person whose identification is pending notification of next of kin," said LSP.

Troopers discovered that previously a crash happened at the same location, where a vehicle was disabled. Several motorists stopped at the scene to render aid becoming pedestrians. During that time a 2001 Ford Expedition struck two pedestrians.

Roman and the other pedestrian sustained serious injuries and were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Expedition was wearing their seat belt at the time of the incident and did not receive any injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for testing.

This crash remains under investigation.