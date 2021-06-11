Two passengers on Celebrity Millennium cruise test positive for COVID

Two guests aboard the first major cruise ship allowing American passengers since the pandemic brought the industry to a halt, tested positive for COVID-19 during a required end-of-cruise testing procedure, according to CNN.

Celebrity Millennium, which set sail last Saturday, announced the positive test results Thursday.

The cruise line said its two positive guests had shared a stateroom on the ship, and added that they are asymptomatic and now in isolation while being monitored by a medical team.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," the news release said.

The ship is sailing "with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests," the release added.

The seven-day cruise took off from St. Maarten and stopped at a number of ports, including Barbados, Aruba, and Curacao.

About 500 passengers are on board, over 95% who are fully vaccinated and minors who could not yet receive vaccinations were required to show negative COVID-19 tests.

At this time it is unknown if the two passengers who tested positive are vaccinated or not.