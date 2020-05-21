Two out-of-state educators named finalists for EBR Schools Superintendent job

Leslie Brown, Nakia Towns

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge officials are reportedly choosing between two out-of-state finalists to be the next superintendent.

The parish School Board is meeting Thursday to narrow the field to two. Those finalists are Leslie Brown from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Nakia Towns from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the Advocate, for the past 13 years, Brown has been a top administrator with Broward County Schools, the nation’s sixth largest school district. Towns is now chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee.