Two oil tanks catch fire after being struck by lightning; chief says damage could have been worse

LIVONIA - Two oil tanks went up in a massive blaze Monday morning after one was likely struck by lightning during severe weather.

The fire happened on Reliable Lane off U.S. 190. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the oil tanks were likely struck by lightning and started the fire. The blaze likely started when one of the tanks was struck by lightning before spreading to another.

Sheriff Rene' Thibodaux said multiple fire departments were on scene trying to control the fire and working to cool down the adjacent tanks. No injuries have been reported.

By 10:44 a.m., crews extinguished the blaze around three hours after flames were first reported.

"We had two tanks on fire and the third tank was being impinged on," Pointe Coupee Fire District Four Chief Paul Pinsonat said.

The chief added that the tanks that did catch fire were mainly water with some residual oil. If the other tanks caught fire, it would have likely caused much more damage, he said.

The chief said that they only had a limited amount of fire suppressant foam, so they had to used water to tamp down the fire before dousing the flames in 1,000 gallons of foam.

"Mainly it us keeping the fire in check until we had the right resources to put the fire out," Pinsonat said.

The fiberglass tanks will be replaced within two weeks, Pinsonat added.

Traffic passing on U.S. 190 was frequently stopped to allow fire trucks to pass and fill up on water. While directing traffic after the fire, a deputy was struck by a car and taken to the hospital.